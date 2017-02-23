DaPonte String Quartet Winter Series 2: A Stroll in the Prater

March 18-25

Damariscotta, Portland, Rockport, Boothbay Harbor & Brunswick

Maine Public is a media sponsor of DaPonte String Quartet's Winter Series Two: A Stroll in the Prater featuring the works of Vienna's most powerful musical prodigies: Joseph Haydn, Alban Berg, and Ludwig van Beethoven.

A Stroll in the Prater has five performances, from March 18-25, in Damariscotta, Portland, Rockport, Boothbay Harbor, and Brunswick. Maine Public Members are eligible for a 20% discount at the door.

The program will include :

Franz Josef Haydn (1732-1809)

String Quartet in C Major, Op 20, No 2

Alban Berg (1885-1935)

String Quartet, Opus 3

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

String Quartet No. 7 in F Major Op. 59 No. 1

Performances are :

Mar. 18 at 3:00 pm at the Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta

Mar. 22 at 7:30 pm at the Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland

Mar. 23 at 7:00 pm at the Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St., Rockport

Mar. 24 at 4:00 pm at St. Colomba’s Church, 32 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor

Mar. 25 at 3:00 pm at the Unitarian Church, 15 Pleasant St., Brunswick

More information is available by calling 207—529—4555.