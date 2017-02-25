Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., August 31 at 10:00 pm

Sat., Sept. 2 at 11:00 am

Over the last decade The American Dream has been called into question. This documentary poses a new paradigm for an economy based on millennial ideals.

The American Dream is the cultural motif that has inspired North America for the last century. Work hard, save, sacrifice and you will get ahead. America offers the freedom of upward mobility. But over the last decade the American Dream has been called into question. For many, it no longer seems to be working. This documentary explores the values that may replace the cultural motif known as the American Dream. As the Millennial generation becomes the most significant portion of the work force, what will change about what we want from our jobs, what education will look like, what kinds of companies will succeed in the new economy and what kinds of living communities will be desired? And what can cities and regions do to attract the new economy? Interviews with experts such as Seth Godin and the personal reflections of young workers will stir debate and dialogue around what might emerge as the Millennial Dream.