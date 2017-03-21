Anastasia Fischer

I cannot imagine life without you. I rely on you completely for news and critical information. I do not have TV at home, and although I have and use the Internet, radio is my lifeline to what is happening in the world. I am heartened that you take seriously your mandate to keep the public informed. Your coverage is both timely and educational, providing a variety of perspectives and bringing out the intricacies of topics that would otherwise just be meaningless soundbites. Moreover the people that call in seem to represent a wide spectrum of opinions, giving me visibility into the thoughts and ideas of people outside of my sphere. It is truly an interactive medium, representing democracy at its best. And it would be you I would turn to in the event of a public emergency!

Having Maine Public Broadcasting here in Maine is so extremely important to enabling us to feel connected to the wider world as well as to Mainers in other communities in our state. I LOVE Maine Public.