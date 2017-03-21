Howard True, Manchester, ME

I've been a Maine Public listener for well over 20 years. I started listening to the morning news report on weekdays, and then I soon found that the Saturday morning programming was hilarious, and soon started planning my activities around particular shows. I'd always try to plan a run to the hardware store so that I could be in my vehicle for the 10:00 airing of Car Talk. Then I became hooked on Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me!. When my daughter was old enough to listen, we always went for rides so we could listen together, and I'm proud to say, that as she's now, in a couple of weeks, turning 19, she is an avid Maine Public listener. We’ve been to Moth Radio Hour together, (a Father's Day present), and it still gives me great pleasure to sit in her car, (usually to fill her gas tank!) and find her radio set to either 90.1 or 91.3.

I'm happy and proud to say that we are truly Maine Public Lovers, and I couldn’t imagine a day without it!