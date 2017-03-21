Jane E. Dean

This is how much I LOVE Maine Public: I am an evergreen friend (even if you DIDN'T give out those great cards to use as various businesses!); I have 7 radios in my apartment, I have a 6 room apartment; they are ALL tuned to MP and NEVER move off that station! Oh, I forgot, my CAR radio is also tuned to MP!!! If I have to work on a Saturday, I live stream MP on my computer. I’m not very "techy" (I am 64 after all!) but if I had a smart phone and knew how to use it, no doubt I’d have that tuned to MP with all the apps as well!

Furthermore, IF I watch TV (not very often) the only station I watch is MP.

Is that enough love for you? (and WHY I listen???? Come on, you don’t have to ask! You have the best/fairest news around)