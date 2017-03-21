Janet Stebbins, Portland

Where would I be without Maine Public? For news alone, Maine Public is my go-to source, especially in the car. It is as even-handed and unbiased as news gets. In fact, my car radio has never been on another station! Classical music — the best. And of course, Public Television which I could not live without. Can you imagine what life would be like without Sherlock, Victoria, Doc Martin, Downton Abbey, Call the Midwife, etc? And now with National Endowment funds in jeopardy, those of us who love this service must support it even more. Long live Maine Public!