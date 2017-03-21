The Thibault Family, Westbrook

Recently my family decided to finally get rid of cable, but our biggest concern in making the switch to an antenna was, But will we still get PBS?

We love Maine Public in our household. The children's programming is vastly superior in quality to anything else out there. People often talk about Sesame Street, but my four-year-old daughter can tell you that the giant spot on Jupiter in a centuries-old storm thanks to Ready, Jet, Go! and she picked out seeds for our garden that would help bees and butterflies because Nature Cat reinforced the need to provide habitats for pollinators.

And she’s not the only one who is learning. I was confident in replacing a broken kitchen faucet because of Ask This Old House. My family eats better because of America's Test Kitchen and Cook's Country. I learned that a frog's metabolism slows down so much in hibernation that it can live underwater and absorb all the oxygen it needs through its skin from an episode of Wild Kratts.

We turn to Maine Public for the in-depth reporting on NewsHour and Charlie Rose, and our week isn’t complete without the most civil political discourse on television, Washington Week. Maine Public keeps us informed and expands our horizons. If we could only pick one form of media to watch, it’d be Maine Public television.