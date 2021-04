Steve and Nancy Sawyer love Maine Public both radio and TV. We enjoy the high quality programming (e.g. live coverage of interviews by legislators of Mr. Gorsuch, BBC news, the science programs on TV as well as the British comedies and Mercy Street, etc...). We are tired of "reality" shows and so-o-o many ads on commercial TV. We are very worried that we'll lose all of this excellent information and entertainment if government funding is cut.