Why I Love Maine Public

I don’t love Maine Public; I need it as I need oxygen to clean the air of fake and fraudulent news and frivolous trivia that flood the commercial air waves in rural areas. Public Broadcasting is the only source of actual information to be found in many areas. The fact that it is also entertaining is icing on the cake. Maybe this is a bit like telling people that they should eat their vegetables, but you know, they should. And they taste good, too.