Collins Center For the Arts Presenting Cappella Pratensis

Friday, October 13 at 7:30 pm

St. John's Catholic Church

207 York Street

Bangor

Maine Public is a media sponsor of Cappella Pratensis, the next concert in The Collins Center for the Arts' Chamber Music Series. Cappella Pratensis is a Dutch vocal ensemble that specializes in compositions from the 15th and 16th centuries. They will perform at St. John's Catholic Church in Bangor on Friday evening, October 13. This concert marks the 500th anniversary of the symbolic start of the Reformation, with a program devoted to the very first music of the Protestant movement. Please note the venue is an off-campus location for this concert.

For more information on Cappella Pratensis in concert and the and the entire 2017/2018 Collins Center for the Arts Chamber Music Series collinscenterforthearts.com