Mary Warner, Holden

My name is Mary Warner and I live in Holden, Maine. Maine Public radio has been a regular part of my day since moving to Maine 32 years ago. Morning Edition and All Things Considered keep us apprised of what's happening in the state and around the world, while Maine Public Classical is our only available source of classical music on the radio. Maine Public Classical is our constant companion in the car, as is ATC during my commute home in the evening. It's a unique resource in the state of Maine. We can't imagine a day without Maine Public Radio!