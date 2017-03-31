Roberta Griffiths, Presque Isle

I love Maine Public! It is like a friend, telling me what I need to know in an intelligent, thorough way. It entertains me, it teaches me and it allows me to listen to varied music programs on my HD radio. We have 11 radios in our house and my friend is with me wherever I go. The car radios are tuned to Maine Public and I spend many moments in the garage or parking lots waiting politely while my friend finishes a story. I am very careful to feed my friend regularly! May I introduce my friend to you?