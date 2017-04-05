TED2017 is coming to a cinema near you and Maine Public has a few seats reserved for a few TED fans!

It's one thing to watch a TED Talk online; it's another experience altogether to be in a cinema together with your friends and fellow TED enthusiasts, watching speakers deliver the talks of their lives in real time. Last year, TED shared the opening night of our annual sold-out TED Conference with more than 1,000 cinemas in 20 countries. It was an intriguing experiment in radical openness that, to our delight, audiences loved.

So this year they are unveiling Ted Cinema Experience — an exciting event series that includes three opportunities for audiences to join together and experience the TED2017 conference.

The TED Cinema Experience includes:

TED Opening Night Event: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 8:00 pm — Experience the electric opening night of TED, with half a dozen never-before-seen TED Talks and performances, beamed live from the TED stage.

TED Prize Event: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 8:00 pm — On the second night of TED2017, the TED Prize screening offers a lineup of awe-inspiring speakers with big ideas for our future. Audiences can watch newly announced TED prize winner Raj receive the $1 million towards his wish, revealing for the first time his plans to use his TED Prize award. The session will also feature new updates from previous TED Prize recipients.

TED Highlights Exclusive: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 4:00 pm — A highlights program will be created especially for our cinema audiences! It goes behind the scenes at TED to share exclusive talks and performances, and some of the most insightful, inspiring and exciting moments of the week-long TED2017.

You can view event information, participating locations and show times for all of these events at tedcinema.com.

Maine Public has tickets to the Highlights Exclusive event on April 30 at the Cinemagic Grand in Clark’s Pond AND at the Regal Brunswick 10. The number of available tickets is very limited and will be awarded to the first people who write to us at rsvp@mainepublic.org with the correct answers to ALL THREE of these trivia questions:



What is the TED slogan?

When was the first TED conference held?

When does the TED Radio Hour air on Maine Public Radio each week?

Note that we are limiting each request to two tickets and you must indicate which theater you are requesting tickets for as well as the names of both potential attendees. Good luck!

