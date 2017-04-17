We are snowbirds, but Maine Public Radio and TV become part of our lives beside the lake. The program I remember most was the one that ran several times, repeated, before the July 15 debut of Harper Lee’s second novel Go Set a Watchman.

It was greatly anticipated by readers of To Kill a Mockingbird. When the multiple programs were missed by some of us, the TV station ran an EXTRA repeat the Sunday before the book could be purchased. The program showed Harper Lee with her life long friend Joy Brown from NY City and also a journalist. I was intrigued by how sharp Lee was at age 88.

Classical music is always aired in our home.

One morning The Friendly Farmer was soooo funny, I emailed him. Minutes later he called me on the phone and apologized for taking so long.

That Harper Lee summer, Maine Public Television also aired the musical of To Kill a Mockingbird from a Birmingham, AL high school. Very fascinating to hear the background history of various productions.

Rick Steves, Are You Being Served, Doctor Blake Mysteries, so many favorites!

The Maine history segments usually reveal something new to me about my summer home state.

Martha and Frank Barkley in Charleston, SC for the winter