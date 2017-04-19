© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Board of Trustees 2015 Meeting Schedule

Maine Public
Published April 19, 2017 at 11:22 AM EDT

FULL BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETINGS:
Thursday, January 29, 2015
12:30 - 3:30 pm
Pineland Farms, New Gloucester, ME

Thursday, May 7, 2015
12:30 - 3:30 pm
Bangor

Thursday, June 25, 2015
12:30 - 3:30 pm
Lewiston

Friday, October 23, 2015
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Annual Meeting - WGBH in Boston

Board Retreat - Tuesday, December 1, 2015
10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Offices of Brann & Isaacson, Lewiston

Special Bd. Mtg - Tuesday, December 1, 2015
1:00 pm
TBD

Thursday, December 17, 2015
4:00 pm
Teleconference

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 13, 2015
10:00 - 11:00 am
Teleconference

February 4, 2015
9:00 - 10:00 am
Teleconference

March 19, 2015
9:00 - 10:00 am
Teleconference

April 10, 2015
11:30 am
Teleconference

May 22, 2015
9:00 am
Teleconference

August 21, 2015
1:00 pm
Teleconference

September 10, 2015
10:00 - 11:00 am
Canceled

October 29, 2015
10:00 - 11:00 am
Teleconference

GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
March 18, 2015
10:30 - 11:30 am
Teleconference

June 11, 2015
10:30 - 11:30 am
Canceled

September 8, 2015
10:30 - 11:30 am
Teleconference

AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 6, 2015
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston

June 9, 2015
10:00 - 11:00 am
Canceled

June 18, 2015
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston / Teleconference (with Finance)

October 8, 2015
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston (with Finance)

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 15, 2015
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston / Teleconference

April 16, 2015
10:00 - 11:00 am
Canceled

April 27, 2015
11:30 am
TBD

June 18, 2015
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Lewiston / Teleconference (with Audit)

October 8, 2015
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Lewiston / Teleconference (with Audit)

November 19, 2015
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston / Teleconference

DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 9, 2015
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston / Teleconference

April 15, 2015
1:00 - 2:00 pm
Canceled

June 10, 2015
9:00 - 10:00 am
Lewiston / Teleconference

October 7, 2015
9:00 - 10:00 am
Lewiston / Teleconference

CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
May 7, 2015
11:00 am
Bangor

December 14, 2015
10:00 - 11:00 am
Portland / Teleconference

AD HOC CLASSICAL MEETINGS:
May 29, 2015
9:00 am
Portland

June 24, 2015
10:00 am
Canceled

October 14, 2015
9:00 am
Lewiston

October 26, 2015
9:00 am
Portland / Teleconference