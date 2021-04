I love Maine Public because it's all I listened to growing up and it hooked me on public broadcasting! As a high schooler, I was lucky enough to serve on Maine Public's Community Advisory Board. Now, public radio is my full time job as a reporter for NPR's westernmost affiliate, KUCB.

Even 4,000 odd miles away, I love tuning into my home station any chance I get.

Zoë Sobel

Unalaska, AK (formerly Cape Elizabeth, ME)