The Public Theatre presents Ripcord by David Lindsay-Abaire

May 5-14, 2017

The Public Theatre

31 Maple St. Lewiston

May 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14

Showtimes: Thurs/Fri/Sat 7:30 pm, Sun 2 pm

Sat matinee: May 13 at 3 pm

Maine Public is a media sponsor of The Public Theatre's production of Ripcord, a hilarious comedy by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire. It's The Odd Couple meets The Golden Girls when two mismatched roommates wage war over the most desirable room in their retirement home.

The show runs May 5th through the 14th at The Public Theatre in Lewiston and Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets for all performances. To take advantage of this special offer, simply mention or enter code MEPUBRC at the time of your reservation. Please note there is a limit two discounted tickets per Maine Public membership.

For tickets or more information, please visit thepublictheatre.org or call (207) 782-3200.