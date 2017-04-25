Life Unthinkable Without Maine Public

My daily life would be severely impoverished without Maine Public Radio. From the headlines and I routinely tune into while making breakfast at 7:00 a.m. to "On Point" at 10 with Tom Ashbrook's probing questions to distinguished experts, to "All Things Considered" at 4:00 p.m., to Terry Gross with "Fresh Air" at 7:00 p.m. to Sarah Willis's showcasing her flawless taste in contemporary music at 8:00, MPBN offers continuously thought-provoking and informative programming. And there's plenty of weekend fun stuff as well: most conspicuously for me "Wait, Wait! Don't Tell Me!" featuring the mordant wit of Peter Sagal.

Bill Holland, Freeport