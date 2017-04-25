Eben Bradley

There are numerous reasons why I love Maine Public. Maine public keeps me current. Programs such as NPR Politics, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, and Maine Calling keep me in touch with the ebb and flow of our national and local politics. Maine Public keeps me humble. The Moth, and Radiolab introducing me to hundreds of people with thousands of different experiences. Maine Public keeps me familiar. Growing up, it was all my Dad ever listened to in the car, and it still is. Now, a grown man myself, it's all I listen to. Maine Public Classical introduces me to the triumphs of humanity, from lands I may never visit. It expands my horizons every time I listen.