Friday afternoons is my time to open up the windows, clean my house, and listen to Down Memory Lane. Thirty-six years after the birth of my daughter, I had open heart surgery on a Friday morning. She knew that 2:00 was Mom's time to listen to the radio and made sure that a device that would play Maine Public was in my hospital room. Just like clockwork I awoke after surgery to Kenny G and Toby and knew all was well. Maine Public thanks for being there all these years.