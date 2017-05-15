In the Vanguard: Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, 1950-1969

May 24 through September 8

Portland Museum of Art



Maine Public is a media sponsor of In the Vanguard: Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, 1950 to 1969, on exhibit through September 8th at the Portland Museum of Art. The show explores how an experimental school in rural Maine transformed art, craft, and design in the 20th century and helped define the aesthetics of the nation’s counterculture. In the Vanguard includes artworks that demonstrate the innovative and collaborative nature of the Haystack experience. Groupings of diverse media demonstrate how artists informed and critiqued one another at Haystack and reveal unique instances of exchange fostered by the school’s environment. With seminal works of art by leaders of the midcentury studio craft movement, the exhibition asserts Haystack’s central role in national debates about the boundaries between art, craft, and design.

Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets for the exhibition. To request the discount, please identify yourself as an Maine Public member when purchasing tickets at the Portland Museum of Art ticket desk.

For more information on the Portland Museum of Art, please visit portlandmuseum.org.