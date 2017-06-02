Have a musical memory that you’d like to share? Throughout the month we will post listener submitted recollections here and share a few on MPBN’s Facebook page. Send your memory to us at music@mpbn.net.CLICK HERE to hear a musical memory aired on Maine Public Radio and Maine Public ClassicalCLICK HERE to learn more about MPBN’s instrument donation projectOur listeners’ favorite music recollections:
Ellen Bresner
"This One at Last" David Meyer & Jon Nelson
Sting-A-Bee Back Records
Why this CD moves me, repeatedly, over years:
When lonely, it connects.
When low energy, it raises up.
When disconnected, reconnects community.
When needing hope, it inspires.
When joyful, elicits dance
When needing stimulus, it entertains.
Always moves me.