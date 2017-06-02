Emily Chaleff, Portland

Whenever I hear the song Big Country, by the band of the same name — it brings me directly back to a road trip I took from Seattle to Chicago in 2003. I was 28 years old. In Chicago, I had no apartment and no job — no real plan. That reality was both exhilarating and incredibly lonely.

I didn’t know that I would eventually meet the person I would marry, and that together we would choose to leave the Midwest and move to Maine. I didn’t know that my children would be born in Maine, and that we would build our lives here together.

Driving through Montana, Wyoming and Colorado in 2003, I would play that song over and over, and the song felt as expansive as our entire country. It is an anthem. It made me feel then, and it still does today, that life is filled with infinite possibilities. We are reminded on a daily basis that many of those possibilities are terrifying, but when I hear this song, I only think of the incredible opportunities that are still to be discovered and the good times ahead.

That’s music that moves me.