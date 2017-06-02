© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music That Moves ME
Submitted Musical Memories
Have a musical memory that you’d like to share? Throughout the month we will post listener submitted recollections here and share a few on MPBN’s Facebook page. Send your memory to us at music@mpbn.net.CLICK HERE to hear a musical memory aired on Maine Public Radio and Maine Public ClassicalCLICK HERE to learn more about MPBN’s instrument donation projectOur listeners’ favorite music recollections:

James Vesenka, Professor of Physics, UNE

Maine Public
Published June 2, 2017 at 11:01 AM EDT

The music that moves me are the songs sung by Harry and Tom Chapin. My girlfriend and future wife, Gwen, introduced me to them 40 years ago. She loved to sing and play his songs on her guitar, such as "All my life's a circle" while we were undergraduates in college. Even before having children "Cat's in the cradle" would bring a tear to our eyes.

Folks songs were falling out of favor in the late 70s so our Chapin duets were purely for our own enjoyment. I'd often sing the harmony provided by his brother, Tom, whose songs were later enjoyed by our three boys. Tom's children's rounds became an integral part of any long car ride and provided our boys a long lasting love for singing.

In the summer of 1981 Gwen and I made plans to see Harry in concert in August. The day I called to buy concert tickets I learned he had died in a car accident, bringing Gwen and me to tears. This made his ballads even more powerful as we sang them through the years. This past April my boys and I sang the circle song one last time to Gwen as she lay in hospice, with a smile on her face and toe tapping while we belted out the final harmonies. Shortly after Gwen's passing I heard Harry's voice singing "taxi" on my youngest son's cell phone. He too had become beguiled by Harry's lyrics. It has been comforting to know a part of Gwen lives on through the Chapin's music.

This is the music that moves me.

Tags

Music That Moves ME Memories