James Vesenka, Professor of Physics, UNE

The music that moves me are the songs sung by Harry and Tom Chapin. My girlfriend and future wife, Gwen, introduced me to them 40 years ago. She loved to sing and play his songs on her guitar, such as "All my life's a circle" while we were undergraduates in college. Even before having children "Cat's in the cradle" would bring a tear to our eyes.

Folks songs were falling out of favor in the late 70s so our Chapin duets were purely for our own enjoyment. I'd often sing the harmony provided by his brother, Tom, whose songs were later enjoyed by our three boys. Tom's children's rounds became an integral part of any long car ride and provided our boys a long lasting love for singing.

In the summer of 1981 Gwen and I made plans to see Harry in concert in August. The day I called to buy concert tickets I learned he had died in a car accident, bringing Gwen and me to tears. This made his ballads even more powerful as we sang them through the years. This past April my boys and I sang the circle song one last time to Gwen as she lay in hospice, with a smile on her face and toe tapping while we belted out the final harmonies. Shortly after Gwen's passing I heard Harry's voice singing "taxi" on my youngest son's cell phone. He too had become beguiled by Harry's lyrics. It has been comforting to know a part of Gwen lives on through the Chapin's music.

This is the music that moves me.