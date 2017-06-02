© 2021 Maine Public
Music That Moves ME
Submitted Musical Memories
Throughout the month we will post listener submitted recollections here and share a few on Maine Public's Facebook page.

Our listeners' favorite music recollections:

Margery Irvine, Brooklin

Published June 2, 2017 at 10:50 AM EDT

I don't even have to think twice: "I've Got a Girl Named Boney Maronie," by Larry Williams, 1957. Its first notes transport me to Saturday mornings when Alan Freed played the music that we loved and our parents hated.  How can anyone not want to dance the lindy when they hear this song?  And, best of all, this was music that every teenager loved; we didn't divide into sub-groups, no grunge, brit-pop, indie rock. . .just good old rock and roll. When I heard "Boney Maronie" on an oldies station several years ago, in the car headed to some old person activity or other, I had no choice: I stopped, opened the passenger-side window, turned up the volume, got out of the car and danced on the shoulder.  If that isn't music that moves me, I don't know what is.

