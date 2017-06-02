Rachel M. Reed, Co-owner and Chief Operating Officer, RE/MAX Shoreline

One of the most moving pieces of music throughout my life has been “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles.

I grew up in New Jersey in the 1960’s, and we summered in Maine. Our favorite spot was Bayside, right on the shores of Belfast Bay.

New Jersey was hot, sticky, fume-filled and congested. As children, we were not at liberty to wander beyond our neighborhood.

Bayside was fresh, breezy, open and free. We could wake up, grab our fishing poles, and head down to the dock at 6 am. Afternoons were spent bopping between the swimming area and the penny candy store. A few times a week, we had a local sailing lesson. For dinner, our mom served the fish we had caught in the morning.

Summers in Bayside, Maine in the 1960’s - the smiles returned to our faces, we knew that everything would be alright. Every time I hear this song, I am there again, in that charmed life.

Now I live in the Greater Portland Area, and I am the co-owner of RE/MAX Shoreline, a real estate franchise with offices in Portland, Maine and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Our days are exciting and busy. When I hear this song, it reminds me of all that really matters, and it draws me back to the beauty of being alive and reminds me of how lucky I am to live in this beautiful place. The smile returns to my face, and I sail forward. It’s alright.