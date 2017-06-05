Carrie Barbosa, Portland

When I was growing up in the 1970s, my father and I listened to “The Sound of Silence” by Simon and Garfunkel with frequency, and it became our song. I remember him carrying me on his shoulders as he roamed the fiery shag carpet in the living room, singing “Hello darkness, my old friend…”

It was the song that would be mentioned in phone conversations, included on mixed CDs, danced to atop a warm October mountain on my wedding day. Paul Simon sang it at the 9/11 memorial on the tenth anniversary of the terrorist attack; my dad and I watched it together in my living room. It was the last song we would share, and the last day we would have together. He died two weeks later while attending his 50th high school reunion.

My friend Casey posts an album a day on Instagram. On May 15th last year, he posted Simon and Garfunkel’s Sounds of Silence. I instantly shot him this message: there is this cosmic thing that just happened when I saw your post because today is my father’s birthday, and “The Sound of Silence” is a significant song that ties me to my father. A deep seated, stomach flipping, nostalgia-inducing song. One that he sung to me often as a child and we danced to at my wedding. You are freaking me out.

I try not to give in to the sorrow that sometimes overtakes me when my dad is on my mind. The Fourth of July is the worst, and last year’s holiday was the hardest. It was the 150th anniversary of the Great Fire in Portland. My father loved history, and he would have been there for the full experience. Thus, as usual, he crept into my space throughout the day. He traced the path of the fire and took photos of the orange flames on the impacted buildings, he absorbed the Historical Society’s exhibit, and he immersed himself in the nostalgia at the Fire Museum. He was in the kitchen when I made his mother’s Slovak potato salad and American Shake ’n Bake chicken. He bellowed the soundtrack of 1776 and settled onto a blanket overlooking Casco Bay, soothed by the melodious symphony.

I would have seen the fireworks sparkling in his eyes had he actually been there with me. Had he been there with me that day.

I made it until about 11:00 PM. That was better than I had done in previous years. When I couldn’t stand it anymore, I snapped open my laptop and navigated my way to the video that I have watched dozens of times. It is Paul Simon singing “The Sound of Silence” at the 9/11 memorial. I surrendered to the lyrics: “Hear my words that I might teach you. Take my arms that I might reach out to you.” A transaction of memory and emotion that will always move me.