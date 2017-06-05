Howard True, General Manager, Ray Haskell Ford, Lincoln, Oakland

My musical memory is one that is repeated, seemingly every time I’m feeling really beaten down, inevitably Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky “ comes on, and has the power to instantly lift my mood, and sustains it for the day. I’ve had this experience probably a dozen times over the last few years, and the circumstances are always that song seems to appear out of the blue, (no pun intended!) when I need a real boost.

When my daughter was on her high school debate team, she went on a trip to Boston, and she did a video of the field trip with her team, and even though she didn’t know about my love of that song, she coincidentally used that song as the background music for her debate team video. That was just such a crazy coincidence I thought it merited mention.

So, even though it’s not a onetime event, that is the “Music That Moves Me”.