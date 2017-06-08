© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music That Moves ME
Submitted Musical Memories
Have a musical memory that you’d like to share? Throughout the month we will post listener submitted recollections here and share a few on MPBN’s Facebook page. Send your memory to us at music@mpbn.net.CLICK HERE to hear a musical memory aired on Maine Public Radio and Maine Public ClassicalCLICK HERE to learn more about MPBN’s instrument donation projectOur listeners’ favorite music recollections:

Martin Grohman, Biddeford

Maine Public
Published June 8, 2017 at 5:24 PM EDT

I am a state legislator. The days can be long, and sometimes discouraging. When I come back in the morning, sometimes I need to get psyched up. I keep "24 Frames" by Jason Isbell handy on those days - it reminds me how fast things can change.

Tags

Music That Moves ME Memories