Throughout the month we will post listener submitted recollections here and share a few on MPBN's Facebook page.

Our listeners' favorite music recollections:
Martin Grohman, Biddeford
I am a state legislator. The days can be long, and sometimes discouraging. When I come back in the morning, sometimes I need to get psyched up. I keep "24 Frames" by Jason Isbell handy on those days - it reminds me how fast things can change.