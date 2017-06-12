Jerry Blodgett

As a young man, I had thoughts of making music a career, and there were a lot of singer songwriters in the late 1960’s that inspired me. My wife and I met at the UMO Singers, but when we graduated we both became busy with careers. We weren’t going to have children, but 6 years after marriage changed our minds. We now have 2 wonderful adult children who are great human beings and if I look back on my 66 years of life, though it changed our carefree young adult routines, - bringing our children into this world, was the best thing that ever has happened to me.

I wrote this song “A Parents Prayer”, and sang it at my son’s christening in 1984. In the early 90’s I recorded the song on a home cassette recorder with my daughter and I speaking during the interlude. My wife had it converted to digital format and I rediscovered it in the last year or 2. With my wife and I both having experienced our own parents' passing, this song now takes on a different perspective. I still think the hopes and sentiment are immortal for parents all around the globe.