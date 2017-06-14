Bay Chamber Concerts - Jupiter Quartet

Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Livestreamed on Bay Chamber Concerts' YouTube Channel

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Bay Chamber Concerts' presentation of the Jupiter String Quartet performing a livestreamed concert on Thursday, August 6, at 7:30 pm. Along with Beethoven’s masterful and transcendent late quartet, Opus 132, the evening's program will feature the World Premiere of a new work commissioned by Bay Chamber Concerts to honor their 60th anniversary. Composer Michi Wiancko’s dynamic and virtuosic "To Unpathed Waters, Undreamed Shores" (from Shakespeare’s A Winter Tale) is a celebration of the beauty and vitality of the natural world and explores ideas of regeneration, resilience, and hope. The audience will travel through deserts, forests, along coastlines and glaciers, visiting grand landscapes and experiencing sonic interpretations of weather events influenced by climate change.

Nelson Lee, violin

Meg Freivogel, violin

Liz Freivogel, viola

Daniel Mcdonough, cello

An ensemble with “technical finesse and rare expressive maturity” (The New Yorker), Jupiter String Quartet is an important voice in chamber music having performed in venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, London's Wigmore Hall, Boston's Jordan Hall, and Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center.

For complete details on Bay Chamber Concerts' 2020 Summer Concerts, please visit baychamberconcerts.org.