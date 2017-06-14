Jackie Belknap, Damariscotta

Lindsey’s Dance

I have a lovely story of a group of seventh and eighth graders at Great Salt Bay school in Damariscotta that commissioned a piece of music to honor their lost classmate. They earned the money to pay the composer, met with the composer and refined the music to be their tribute to their fellow band member. They then learned the music and played it without a tear (until it was over).

When I hear “Lindsey’s Dance” I can see my dear daughter dancing around in their hearts. The chimes ring twelve times for each of her years and the music pauses in the middle, as her dance stops, and they reflect on her passing. It begins again slowly and then increases back to tempo as they heal.

I am very proud of these young students. They have found their way to deal with life’s greatest challenges, the death of a friend.

I am Jackie Belknap, a clinical social worker from Damariscotta, also know as “Lindsey’s Mom, and this is music that moves me (to tears).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOCy_IOsIds