Theater at Monmouth: Murder for Two

June 22 - August 16

Theater at Monmouth

796 Main St.

Monmouth

Murder For Two Book and Music by Joe Kinosian & Book and Lyrics by Kellen Blair. Directed by Adam P. Blais

Everyone is a suspect in Murder for Two, a hilarious musical murder mystery with a twist: One actor investigates the crime. The other plays all of the suspects. And they both play the piano! A zany blend of musical comedy and madcap mystery, this fast and funny whodunit is a highly theatrical duet loaded with killer laughs. The perfect blend of music, mayhem, and murder!

Performance Schedule

Saturday, June 22, 7:30 pm (Opening)

Saturday, July 6, 7:30 pm (Post-Show Discussion)

Wednesday, July 10, 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 21, 1:00 pm

Saturday, July 27, 1:00 pm

Tuesday, July 30, 7:30 pm

Thursday, August 8, 1:00 pm

Wednesday, August 14, 7:30 pm

Friday, August 16, 7:30 pm

Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets to the show. To take advantage of the discount, please identify yourself as a Maine Public Member when ordering tickets by telephone at 207-933-9999. Please note the discount is not available for on-line purchases.

For complete details on Murder for Two and the entire Theater at Monmouth 2019 season, please visit theateratmonmouth.org.