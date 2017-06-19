Kenneth F. Beland, Newport

The year was 1975, I was 20 and on day 5 of an extended bicycle trip through Atlantic Canada. I was crossing Nova Scotia, and was feeling the aches and pains of long days on my 10-speed, loaded with camping gear and fishing tackle. My route that afternoon followed the Trans Canada Highway between Truro and New

Glasgow. Between me and my destination was Mt. Thom, a long arduous climb by bicycle. Reaching the height of land, it was downhill for a few miles to New Glasgow. I had the breakdown lane of the Trans Canada Highway all to myself, and I just let go. My bike packs were loaded, and my bike was very stable at high speed. I have no idea how fast I was going down that long hill. The exhilaration of speed and the wind in my face got me singing the classic Janis Joplin song "Me and Bobby Mcgee", at the top of my lungs. Whenever I hear the lyric, "...freedom's just another word for nothin' left to lose...", I am filled with fond memories of my summer traveling Atlantic Canada on my bicycle.

"Me and Bobby Mcgee," by Kris Kristofferson, sung by Janis Joplin,

I am a retired fishery scientist and teacher, living with my wife on our tree farm in Newport, ME.

