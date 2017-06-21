July 19 to August 5

Maine State Music Theater

Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high school romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through the unforgettable songs from the hit movie including “You’re The One That I Want,” “Grease Is The Word,” “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” “Greased Lightnin’” and many more.

Click https://vimeo.com/225279352" target="_blank">HERE to see an exclusive “Sneak Preview” of the production courtesy of Maine State Music Theatre’s Artistic Director, Curt Dale Clark.

Curt calls Grease the ultimate date destination and we think you’ll agree! Grab a friend and take in this wonderful musical replete with high energy dance numbers and an unforgettable score.

Visit the Maine State Music Theatre’s website, MSMT.ORG, or give them a call at 207-725-8769 to secure tickets.