Music That Moves ME
Submitted Musical Memories
Have a musical memory that you’d like to share? Throughout the month we will post listener submitted recollections here and share a few on MPBN’s Facebook page. Send your memory to us at music@mpbn.net.CLICK HERE to hear a musical memory aired on Maine Public Radio and Maine Public ClassicalCLICK HERE to learn more about MPBN’s instrument donation projectOur listeners’ favorite music recollections:

Kathie Harper, Cumberland

Maine Public
Published June 21, 2017 at 8:59 AM EDT

When you live in Maine year round, the advent of summer can feel interminable. As the anticipation mounts to planning for beach days and excursions around our breathtaking state, I find myself buoyed by the lyrics of David Mallett, Maine's traveling troubadour. His CD, Parallel Lives, accompanies me on car trips as I watch the budding trees and changing light of springtime in Maine. He appeals to my inner soul and my practical sensibilities whether it is singing along to the words of "Inch by Inch" as I work in my garden or thinking about my own immortality in "Nothin' but a Long Goodbye." He offers me reassurance and hope. But it is "Summer of My Dreams" that makes me believe that there is nothing better than summer in Maine. And even though it can be short and often unpredictable, it is open to dreaming, anticipating, and sustaining. David Mallett has shown me the way and I am eternally grateful to him for inspiring this lifelong journey.

