Kathie Harper, Cumberland

When you live in Maine year round, the advent of summer can feel interminable. As the anticipation mounts to planning for beach days and excursions around our breathtaking state, I find myself buoyed by the lyrics of David Mallett, Maine's traveling troubadour. His CD, Parallel Lives, accompanies me on car trips as I watch the budding trees and changing light of springtime in Maine. He appeals to my inner soul and my practical sensibilities whether it is singing along to the words of "Inch by Inch" as I work in my garden or thinking about my own immortality in "Nothin' but a Long Goodbye." He offers me reassurance and hope. But it is "Summer of My Dreams" that makes me believe that there is nothing better than summer in Maine. And even though it can be short and often unpredictable, it is open to dreaming, anticipating, and sustaining. David Mallett has shown me the way and I am eternally grateful to him for inspiring this lifelong journey.