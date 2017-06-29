David F. Woods, Center Lovell

When I was 4 years old my father played a 4 record set over and over. I remember sitting by our old Victrola watching as his eyes would occasionally fill up while he listened. A rich bass voice would sing that he was “everybody who was nobody and nobody who was everybody” His name was Paul Robeson and the music and its message stayed with me as I grew older. The album was called “A Ballad For Americans.” I never forgot it even as I grew up listening to Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Dinah Shore and many others sing the wonderful songs of the Great American Song Book.

The message of “A Ballad For Americans” was that we are all one people in America, a particularly poignant message for a population still coming out of the Depression, a great majority of whom still retained their first or second generation immigrant memories and identities.

I learned later that the song became wildly popular and was featured at both the Democratic and Republican conventions the summer of 1940.

For reasons I never understood my father got rid of all his old 78 rpm records sometime in the 1950s when I was away at college. I was sad, but the one loss I felt most deeply was “A Ballad For Americans.”

Many years later a young man working for me told me he had a very large record collection. He didn’t have “A Ballad For Americans,” but promised to look. Sure enough several months later a package appeared on my desk that contained not only the original album of 78 rpm records, but a CD that I could actually play and listen to. I called him into my office, we closed the door and together listened to Paul Robeson’s unforgettable voice finally ring out the answer to the question the chorus had asked over and over again for 10 minutes, “Who are you mister?”

His answer, a resounding “America.” I must admit I had the same tears my father did some 65 years earlier.