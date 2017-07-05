© 2021 Maine Public
Have a musical memory that you'd like to share? Throughout the month we will post listener submitted recollections here and share a few on MPBN's Facebook page.

Our listeners' favorite music recollections:

Peggy Akers, Portland

Published July 5, 2017 at 12:44 PM EDT

My first date in high school was to a Peter Paul and Mary concert in White Plains New York...the beautiful song  written by Pete

Seeger touched me deeply when sung...little did I know that I would be a nurse in Vietnam asking ..."where have the soldiers gone"..."gone to graveyards everyone..oh when will we ever learn..oh when will we ever learn." Young 17, 18 year old men sent home in the body bags we so gently lovingly put them in...This song makes me weep.

