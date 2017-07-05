Peggy Akers, Portland

My first date in high school was to a Peter Paul and Mary concert in White Plains New York...the beautiful song written by Pete

Seeger touched me deeply when sung...little did I know that I would be a nurse in Vietnam asking ..."where have the soldiers gone"..."gone to graveyards everyone..oh when will we ever learn..oh when will we ever learn." Young 17, 18 year old men sent home in the body bags we so gently lovingly put them in...This song makes me weep.

