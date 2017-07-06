Bo Yerxa, Waldoboro

A farm boy, born in ’48.

At 15 I was putting up Goldwater signs around Central Aroostook and at 16 was thwarted in my desire to skip my Sr year of high school to enlist FOR Vietnam.

Read more...

By 18 I knew I was an anti-war Republican ( and there were many young anti-war Republican in our nation’s rural areas…a story), working with SdS & Vietnam Vets Against the War.

I was in NYC’s Central Park with a dozen other UMaine students when Dr, King came out against the War…got roughed up by Nixon’s hardhats.

Country mouse in the city…

At 20, a malicious administrator at UMaine triggered both my draft notice and subsequent direct resistance during the induction process in Bangor…I think 2nd in Maine. 1966-70 at UMaine…with a rich soup of folks, many of whose names you would likely recognize.

The desire to work for peace and justice has followed me throughout my life. I’ve worked both for a Native American Tribe and an inner-city Urban League.

I’ve also been involved in dozens of Maine non-profits over the decades, both main-stream and progressive.

And in the early 80s, my race for the Maine Senate was written up in the Boston Globe as an example of “red-baiting being alive & well in rural New England.

So…if you are interested, what’s your vision and process?