Bo Yerxa, Waldoboro
A farm boy, born in ’48.
At 15 I was putting up Goldwater signs around Central Aroostook and at 16 was thwarted in my desire to skip my Sr year of high school to enlist FOR Vietnam.
By 18 I knew I was an anti-war Republican ( and there were many young anti-war Republican in our nation’s rural areas…a story), working with SdS & Vietnam Vets Against the War.
I was in NYC’s Central Park with a dozen other UMaine students when Dr, King came out against the War…got roughed up by Nixon’s hardhats.
Country mouse in the city…
At 20, a malicious administrator at UMaine triggered both my draft notice and subsequent direct resistance during the induction process in Bangor…I think 2nd in Maine. 1966-70 at UMaine…with a rich soup of folks, many of whose names you would likely recognize.
The desire to work for peace and justice has followed me throughout my life. I’ve worked both for a Native American Tribe and an inner-city Urban League.
I’ve also been involved in dozens of Maine non-profits over the decades, both main-stream and progressive.
And in the early 80s, my race for the Maine Senate was written up in the Boston Globe as an example of “red-baiting being alive & well in rural New England.
So…if you are interested, what’s your vision and process?