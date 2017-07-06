© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Film poster for Ken Burns' The Vietnam War
Courageous Conversations
Maine Public is encouraging Vietnam Veterans and anyone affected by the conflict to share their own story on the Vietnam War and correspondence they had during or after the war. Submissions can be written, recorded or videotaped and sent to Maine Public at mystory@mainepublic.org. The stories will be collected and archived here and some may be shared with the greater Maine audience.Watch "Courageous Conversations."Click HERE for support opportunities for veterans in crisis.

Bo Yerxa, Waldoboro

Maine Public
Published July 6, 2017 at 12:57 PM EDT

A farm boy, born in ’48.

At 15 I was putting up Goldwater signs around Central Aroostook and at 16 was thwarted in my desire to skip my Sr year of high school to enlist FOR Vietnam.

Read more...

By 18 I knew I was an anti-war Republican ( and there were many young anti-war Republican in our nation’s rural areas…a story), working with SdS & Vietnam Vets Against the War.

I was in NYC’s Central Park with a dozen other UMaine students when Dr, King came out against the War…got roughed up by Nixon’s hardhats.
Country mouse in the city…

At 20, a malicious administrator at UMaine triggered both my draft notice and subsequent direct resistance during the induction process in Bangor…I think 2nd in Maine. 1966-70 at UMaine…with a rich soup of folks, many of whose names you would likely recognize.

The desire to work for peace and justice has followed me throughout my life. I’ve worked both for a Native American Tribe and an inner-city Urban League.

I’ve also been involved in dozens of Maine non-profits over the decades, both main-stream and progressive.

And in the early 80s, my race for the Maine Senate was written up in the Boston Globe as an example of “red-baiting being alive & well in rural New England.

So…if you are interested, what’s your vision and process?

Tags

Courageous Conversations