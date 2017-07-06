Doug Rawlings, Veterans For Peace
I have two collections of poems, some of which are based on my experience as a soldier in Vietnam (I was with the 7/15th artillery, central highlands, July 1969 to August 1970); Stu Kestenbaum will be reading my poem THE WALL on Poems from Here on Maine Public September 15; one of the poems below was featured in the Maine Historical Society's show Maine Veterans' Voices; Tilly Laskey and I appeared on the 207 show discussing the project;
I am an editor of a collection of letters entitled LETTERS TO THE WALL, in which there are 150 letters from the 371 we have collected so far over the past three years -- each Memorial Day we deliver these letters to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC (the letters are written by people who were "directly impacted by the war" including soldiers, family members, anti-war resisters, etc); each week I lead discussion sessions at the Togus VA Psychiatric Ward, using veterans' poetry to help patients deepen their understanding of who they are (and me, too); and, finally, I am a co-founder of Veterans For Peace. Phew. Just saying that I am a member of a group of Vietnam veterans who has been grappling with this experience for fifty years. I really appreciate your efforts to bring out our voices. All the best, Doug Rawlings
2017 TWO POEMS TRANSLATED
THE GIRL IN THE PICTURE
for Phan Thi Kim Phuc
"Whatever you run from becomes your shadow."-- traditional
If you're a namvet, a survivor of sorts,
she'll come for you across the decades
casting a shadow in the dying light of your dreams,
naked and nine, terror in her eyes
Of course you will have to ignore her --
if you wish to survive over the years --
but then your daughters will turn nine
and then your granddaughters nine
As the shadows lengthen.
So, you will have no choice on that one night
screaming down the Ridge Road, lights off,
under a full moon, she standing in the middle of the road,
still naked and nine, terror in her eyes
Now you must stop to pick her up, to carry her back
home to where she came from, to that gentle
village where the forgiving and the forgiven
gather at high noon. There are no shadows.
-- Doug Rawlings
Translated into Vietnamse by Lucy Do
BÉ GÁI TRONG BỨC ẢNH
dành tặng Phan Thị Kim Phúc
“Bất cứ thứ gì bạn chạy đi đều trở thành cái bóng của bạn” – châm ngôn
Khi anh cựu chiến binh, người sống sót sau những ngày bom đạn
hình ảnh ấy sẽ theo anh qua bao thập kỷ,
chiếc bóng hằn lên ánh sáng trong những giấc mơ đen
chín tuổi, trần truồng, mắt nai sợ hãi
Anh tất nhiên phải cố quên cô bé ấy --
để tiếp tục đời mình trong những trang kế tiếp --
nhưng đến lúc bé gái con anh lên chín
hay đứa cháu ngây thơ vừa tròn chín tuổi
Khi bóng xế đêm dài
Và một đêm anh không còn lựa chọn
tiếng kêu thét trên đường đê trong đêm tối không đèn
dưới ánh trăng rằm cô bé đứng giữa đường
vẫn chín tuổi, trần truồng, mắt nai hoảng sợ
Giờ anh bế bé lên nhẹ nhõm
đưa em về lại mái ấm thân thương
ngôi làng hiền hòa, nơi kẻ vị tha và người được ân xá
hòa hợp cùng nhau giữa buổi trưa đứng bóng . Đời không hắt bóng
Doug Rawlings
-------
UNEXPLODED ORDINANCE: A BALLAD
for Chuck Searcy and the thousands of Vietnamese who have labored off and on since 1975, working to undo what we have done
So I was maybe all of twenty-one
when they whipped me
into some kind of soul-less shape
Yet another one of America's
weeping mothers' sons
sent forth into this world
to raze, pillage, and rape
And now it's coming on
to another Christmas Eve
And songs of joy and peace
fill up our little town
How I ask myself
could I possibly believe
I could do what I did
and not reap what I had sown
In that land far away
from what I call home
a grandfather leads
his granddaughter by the hand
Into a field where we did
what had to be done
They trip into a searing heat
brighter than a thousand suns
---------
Doug Rawlings
7/15th Artillery
Translated into Vietnamese by Lucy Do
QUẢ BOM KHÔNG NỔ: MỘT BẢN TRƯỜNG CA
Thân tặng Chuck Searcy và hàng ngàn người bạn Việt Nam
đang miệt mài công tác hàn gắn vết thương chiến tranh
Năm tôi hai mươi mốt
quân đội kéo tôi vào
những tháng ngày binh nghiệp
Người mẹ chiến binh Mỹ
rơi lệ thảm vì con
Bị gửi ra tiền tuyến
tàn phá, cướp giết và hãm hiếp
Và nay mùa lễ hội
trước ngày Chúa Giáng Sinh
Vui khúc ca hòa bình
tràn ngập thị trấn nhỏ
Tôi tự vấn thân mình
rằng tôi có thể tin
Những gì tôi đã làm
mà không gặt quả gieo
Nơi miền đất xa xôi
cách nhà tôi vạn dặm
Một cụ già dắt cháu
tay bé gái xinh xinh
Thả bước trên cánh đồng
nơi chúng tôi đã làm
những nhiệm vụ được giao
Hai ông cháu sẩy chân
ngã vào vùng lửa bỏng
nóng hơn ngàn mặt trời
-------
Doug Rawlings