Over the years, ever since seventh grade, I have played the bassoon. During high school, college, medical school, residency, two years in the military, and then forty years in Maine, I have found an orchestra to play in. The Bates College Orchestra has welcomed community members to fill out its ranks, so that has been my primary venue, of sorts. While spending summer weekends further downeast in Hancock, I became aware of a symphony orchestra in the area, the Monteux School for Conductors and Orchestra Musicians, established in 1943 by the world famous conductor Pierre Monteux. Initially the “orchestra" consisted of a couple of pianos, but in time a full orchestra was assembled for six weeks each summer. The conductors come from the ranks of the orchestra and play their instruments when not conducting. After attending concerts there for several years, I mentioned that I could bring my contrabassoon and serve as a utility player as needed.

So it has come to pass that this retired surgeon is living out his fantasy life by sitting in the midst of sixty extremely talented young musicians when the score calls for a fourth bassoon or a contrabassoon. And this season, since one of the bassoonists is conducting the piece, I find myself playing the third bassoon part in Debussy’s Fêtes. Instead of sitting out in the audience, keeping time with the pulsating march theme, I am sitting right in front of those trumpets, counting measures until I get to join in. No time for gooseflesh. I have to hit the notes, keep track of the dynamics, and yes, watch the young conductor. What a thrill, what terror. My pulse finally comes down toward the end of the piece when Debussy slows things down, reminding us that this Nocturne might just have been a dream.

This is Edward Walworth in Hancock. I spend the rest of the year in Lewiston. And this is the music that moves me.