Gary Crocker

Thank you for collecting stories from Vietnam Veterans. When we returned from Vietnam in the 60's and 70's no one was listening. Taking the time to listen now is a blessing to all of us who served in that war.

I have two stories that have stuck with me over the years. The first was reported in the Kennebec Journal on Tuesday May 30th of this year and was in response to my remarks at a Memorial Day Celebration in Hallowell, Maine.

I was on R and R (Rest and Relaxation), essentially a brief vacation from the war and some shipmates and I were in a bar in Subic Bay in the Philippines. We were in civilian clothes and enjoying some relaxation with other branches of the military when someone asked what our duty station was. When we said we were sailors from the USS Boston (a heavy cruiser sporting 8 inch guns forward and missiles aft) 3 members of the US Army stood up, raised their glasses in a toast, and said, "Thank you boys!" "If you hadn't been off-shore we wouldn't be here today." It turns out they were surrounded and nearly out of ammunition and there was no possibility of air support due to weather conditions. But we (the USS Boston) were in position and able to eliminate the threat. Our Gunners Mates were good at their job!!! We never paid for another beer during our R and R visit to Subic Bay, thanks to some very grateful members of the US Army!

My second story unfolded in the Maine State House many years after the end of the Vietnam War. I was representing the Maine Community College System during budget negotiations at the State House when I had a random conversation with Peter Mills, who was, at that time, a State Senator serving on the Appropriations Committee. During a lull in the proceedings, Senator Mills and I began to reminisce about the fact that we were both in the US Navy and both served off the coast of Vietnam (euphemistically referred to as The Tonkin Gulf Yacht Club). During our conversation, Senator Mills mentioned that on one occasion he was nearly killed when an errant US missile (friendly fire) passed through the super structure of the ship he was on but didn't hit anything. Then he mentioned that it slammed into the side of a Cruiser. Really, I responded, do you recall the name of the Cruiser? And at first he couldn't recall the Ship name. But I said, I think it was the USS Boston, and I was on it that night. He agreed it was the Boston, especially when I added the detail that the missile failed to detonate. If it had exploded I would have been killed as I was on duty about 5 compartments from where it struck the USS Boston. So, it not only had a bad guidance system, but no capacity to detonate either. Two Maine boys who had never met nearly died on the same night off the coast of Vietnam from friendly fire. Such are the vagaries of war. And an ironic post-script is that the missile that struck the USS Boston was manufactured in Massachusetts by the Raytheon Corporation.

Well, those are my stories. Feel free to use them, or not. It is wonderful to have the chance to tell them!

Be well and keep doing good!