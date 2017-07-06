Lou Esposito, Calais

I've never been to Viet Nam, but sometimes I feel like a casualty. Some wounds don't leave scars.

I grew up on Munjoy Hill. I was the youngest of five and I still remember going to register at the Federal Building on Fore Street when I turned 18 in 1973. I remember watching the birthday lottery for the draft on TV with my three older brothers. Fortunately for me, the draft ended in 1973.

Read more...

My father was orphaned at a very young age and grew up in Italy. He came back to America and met my mother who had to drop out of school to work when her father died at a young age. Though neither had any education, not even high school, they knew that education was the key and insured that all us boys went to college. My older two brothers became physicians.

My brother John was the oldest son. Eagle Scout. He got into Bowdoin and graduated magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa. He went to Columbia Medical school and was on his way to a pathology specialty when Uncle Sam called.

I'm sorry to say that I don't exactly know what his experience was in the war. He did come back, but it was like John died over there and a stranger in his body returned to our home on the Hill. He was belligerent, angry and distant and said he never wanted to practice medicine again. My parents were devastated and just not equipped to guide him to help.

He knocked around for a few years. When I returned to my own home after visiting for the holidays in 1979, we hit town and stopped in at my mother-in-laws'. She said:

"You have to go back home.

Your father's dead.

Your brother shot him."

We weren't "gun people." There was no substance abuse. My father was a quiet, gentle man. Nothing to blame this on except the psychological trauma of war. It's just as relevant today.

John spent the rest of his life institutionalized, mostly at AMHI. My mother learned how to drive so she could visit him weekly. She always stood by him. The family, of course, was never the same. John died of Parkinson's a few years ago. He name isn't on the Wall, but it might as well be.

None of this is a secret. But it doesn't come up much. I live with it almost daily. I do a lot of theatre and the plays that I often select dance around the themes related to this part of my life. I hope the artistic process will exorcise a few demons, but it never does.

I'm looking forward to the Ken Burn's documentary. I'll be watching for answers.

I know a lot of people who were over there. Most of them aren't quite right. Nearly 50 years later, the wounds still hurt.