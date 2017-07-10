© 2021 Maine Public
Film poster for Ken Burns' The Vietnam War
Courageous Conversations
Maine Public is encouraging Vietnam Veterans and anyone affected by the conflict to share their own story on the Vietnam War and correspondence they had during or after the war. Submissions can be written, recorded or videotaped and sent to Maine Public at mystory@mainepublic.org. The stories will be collected and archived here and some may be shared with the greater Maine audience.Watch "Courageous Conversations."Click HERE for support opportunities for veterans in crisis.

Dave Griffiths

Maine Public
Published July 10, 2017 at 12:07 PM EDT

I'm a Vietnam veteran and I've lived in Maine for 20 years. I'm also a former journalist (Kansas City Star and Business Week, covering national security). My experience in Vietnam as an Army artillery officer gave me time after college to think about the future, which, thankfully, led me to newspaper and magazines instead of law school.

As to Vietnam itself, I've been informally diagnosed as "sub-PTSD" because, like other Vietnam vets I've encountered, I was devastated when George W. Bush intervened militarily in another country. I thought we'd learned the hard way (50,000-plus KIA) that that simply doesn't work. When I covered the Pentagon, Secretary Weinberger told me in an interview that the lessons of Vietnam were threefold: Don't invade unless the American people are solidly behind you. If you have to, do so with overwhelming force.
Have a clear exit strategy.

The second and third were clearly violated in Iraq, and the first turned out to be based on faulty Intel.

I could go on and on about what I saw over there, but that's enough for now.

