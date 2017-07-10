Dave Griffiths

I'm a Vietnam veteran and I've lived in Maine for 20 years. I'm also a former journalist (Kansas City Star and Business Week, covering national security). My experience in Vietnam as an Army artillery officer gave me time after college to think about the future, which, thankfully, led me to newspaper and magazines instead of law school.

As to Vietnam itself, I've been informally diagnosed as "sub-PTSD" because, like other Vietnam vets I've encountered, I was devastated when George W. Bush intervened militarily in another country. I thought we'd learned the hard way (50,000-plus KIA) that that simply doesn't work. When I covered the Pentagon, Secretary Weinberger told me in an interview that the lessons of Vietnam were threefold: Don't invade unless the American people are solidly behind you. If you have to, do so with overwhelming force.

Have a clear exit strategy.

The second and third were clearly violated in Iraq, and the first turned out to be based on faulty Intel.

I could go on and on about what I saw over there, but that's enough for now.