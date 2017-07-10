Janelle Durrett Tirrell

Listening for the Dead

Read more...

an emerald jewel continent he carried, and knelt before the granite tombstone of his generation and mine, curled around the feet of nobler marble causes erected in honour rather than apology just below the surface, no high words disguise its message, and we walk in napalm even when we're not together monsoon narrow streets sooty tenement entanglements rice patties and livestock jet fuel, rain, dirt, blood and napalm prostrate before the stark apology, naked beneath the names who number 57,000 and among them not my father, who walks in napalm and apologizes to the apology encircled in its silence so deep we never talk about it to anyone my earliest memory red fever anger furious for being left behind, two years old and innocent waiting waiting hiding among the towels, the sheets, the poker chips of my grandmother's linen closet which I called viet nam, a place to me no farther away than out of sight, talking to his voice on cassette and I number his Saigon years now, twenty-five, and I carry an emerald in my heart before this feeble granite attempt I walk in its shadow and in his, sometimes with anger sometimes with grief always with my father, and who he was at twenty two, twenty three, twenty four who he was before I remember him before he walked in napalm and carried that heavy jewel I listen for the rush in my ears, the whispers of a generation, and walk in its shadow back through the years hoping for a glimpse of my father before he smelled napalm before he gave that jewel to me before we walked in napalm.