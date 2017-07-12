Gordon Adams, Brunswick

The war in Vietnam changed many lives. For the soldiers, it created a caustic wound from which many have never recovered. And for many of us who resisted the war, it changed our lives. We have a lot in common.

The war was a mistake, an ill-fated, stupid intervention, based on a complete misunderstanding of its origins (anti-colonialism, not communist expansion), and a disastrous reading of what American military power could do way across the Pacific (we simply lost the war). It was doomed from the start.

And it was personal, to the soldier and to those who resisted. My resistance started, as I rode on a yellow bus through the World War I battlefields in Belgium on Veteran’s Day, 1963, reading a story in Le Monde about the US involvement in the coup in Saigon, a story that did not appear in the US press until seven years later. I argued against the war with my member of Congress over lunch in DC in 1965; with National Security Advisor McGeorge Bundy (when a privileged group of six of us met him in his DC office in 1966); with fellow graduate students (so loudly in the lobby of the Pennsylvania Ave. Hotel in NY that a group gathered to separate us). I demonstrated, marched, and wrote demanding an immediate end to the war.

Scared and angry, I faced the choice of living in Sweden or being drafted in 1969, when I was reclassified by my draft board, and only my privileged access as a student at a major university, willing to support my appeal, prevented me from a lifetime of ex-pat status.

Young Americans were being sent to Vietnam in defense of a policy that was wrong, ineffectual, and lethal. I intended to do what I could to opposed the carnage.

I paid professionally for my public opposition. In 1970, Nixon and Kissinger decided to invade Cambodia to take on Vietnamese forces on the Cambodian side of the border. Columbia University, where I was in my first job as a young Assistant Professor of political science, erupted for a second time (1968 was the first). Students went on strike; no classes were held in classrooms. Some of us held seminars about the war, instead of classes, on the lawn outside Hamilton Hall, which I refused to enter, even to go to my shared office in the garret on the top floor.

Other students occupied Pupin Hall — the Physics building — protesting the involvement of the Physics Department faculty with the war effort through the Jason advisory group — a private grouping of physicists who developed, among other things, a project to create an electronic barrier along the border between North Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

I supported their cause. On a raised platform outside Pupin Hall, students and faculty, including me, spoke through a bull horn criticizing the war and supporting the student strike.

Those actions cost me my full-time professional job. Two years later, when my faculty mentor, who had protected me, died, the senior member of the political science department, called me into his office and fired me: “As an Assistant Professor, we will let you stay six years, as all do, but you will never get tenure in this university.” The reason: my public protest against the war and in favor of the student actions.

With a four-year delay, I was out of a job and out of the academic world, where I assumed I would spend my life. I would not stay where I was not welcome — I left that year for a non-academic job, and struggled with part-time employment, divorce, and a miasma of emotional issues and personal growth. Best thing that ever happened to me, though it did not feel like it at the time. My life had veered off plan.

And the war kept coming home to me. I became friends with an older undergraduate student at Columbia, who had been in Army intelligence. One of his jobs — dropping grenades out of Army helicopters onto the clearly-marked roofs of North Vietnam Army field hospitals. And things much worse. When we went out, he had to face the bar door, so ingrained was his fear of an unexpected attack. He self-admitted several times to the psych ward of a Manhattan hospital to deal with his anger. Eventually dropped out, and disappeared.

My anger at the stupidity and waste of Vietnam never disappeared. In 1984, my 13-year old daughter, living in NYC with my ex-wife, came to visit me in DC, where I worked. I took her to the Vietnam Memorial on the Mall, the testimonial to the more than 58,000 American men and women who died in Vietnam (and the hundreds of thousands of Americans who returned with physical and emotional wounds from the war).

We walked slowly down the cement path to the deep, black center of that gash in the earth. Stood there. As she held my hand, my daughter looked up at me, tears running down my cheeks. “Why are you crying, Dad?” “Because there are 58,000 names here that shouldn’t be here,” was my answer.

20 years later, deeply involved in the work of the Mankind Project, an intensive experience among men, in some searing confrontations and healings, I discovered that I had more in common with Vietnam Veterans than with those who avoided the draft and kept quiet. We were both paying; they even more than I; and we both knew the war was wrong.