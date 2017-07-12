Mike Bozonie

My story has less to do with the Vietnam and more to do with the people left behind and how we interacted with them in a time before cell phones, facebook, or the Internet.

On my two tours that included much of South East Asia (including some officially in Vietnam) and some in the Indian Ocean. Communication was one of the major obstacles as written communication was basically a two week delay between the time you sent a question or comment and the time you received a response. Oral communication came about in two forms. You could make a phone call (which if I recall correctly was about $135 for about 30 minutes. Scaled to inflation; about 60 minimum wage hours). The other form was through a system called MARS which was a volunteer short wave radio network, with lots of static and other distractions, and to which anyone in the world could hear what you are saying. I used it a few times and on one particular call, that took a couple of hours to connect and over a particularly bad connection I could tell my wife was crying and babbling but I couldn’t tell about what. Our time ended and I said good bye knowing we hadn’t really connected well. About a half hour later I got a call from a MARS operator saying that they thought I didn’t understand that it took so long for the call to go through because they found her at a hospital.

About five days later after landing from a mission, I found out why she was there and cried.