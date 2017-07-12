Tom Werley

I was never a member of the US armed forces and am not, therefore, a veteran, but I wonder whether my story might also be included. My father was a United States Marine and was on Midway Island when it was attacked during World War II. He also served in the Korean War as a pharmacist in the Air Force and retired from the Air Force in 1967, after twenty years of military service.

I attended the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill beginning in 1968, the year when American troop levels in Vietnam were at their highest. On December 1, 1969 the first draft lottery for the Vietnam War was held for all men born 1944 - 1950. Birth dates from January 1st to December 31st were drawn at random and assigned numbers 1 through 366. September 14th was the first one chosen and therefore all those born on that date were first in line to be inducted for military service. April 24th was the second date chosen. June 8th was the last one, number 366. My birth date was assigned number 361. The highest draft number from the 1969 lottery that was called for induction was 195. Deferments and exemptions were given to those who were married with children, to those enrolled in colleges and universities, to those with certain medical conditions (e.g., Donald Trump got four years’ worth of college deferments and one for bone spurs in his heels), and to those enrolled in the National Guard (e.g., George W. Bush). Most of those with numbers 1 through 195 who got drafted were poor or from the working class (about 80% of the total).

My opposition to the war grew the more I found out about it and I decided in 1970 to apply for conscientious objector status even though I was enrolled in a university and had a “lucky” lottery number. I discussed this with my father and he decided to accompany me on my visit to my local draft board in Silver Spring, Maryland.

After I was thoroughly questioned by the draft board officers, my father was given an opportunity to express his support for me. The draft board eventually gave me the conscientious objector status I had requested. My opposition to the war also led me to participate in some demonstrations, but there were many, many others who took a much more active role in protesting and ending this terrible conflict.

This tragic chapter in American history resulted in millions of deaths and injuries and horrible environmental destruction and transformed the way many Americans, both inside and outside the military, think about their country and its leaders and has led many of us to examine how this nation could have gone so wrong, as it did again in Iraq.