Randy Eckard, Specialist 4th Class.

101st Airborne Division, Phu Bai, South Vietnam August 1971-January 1972

Although I was trained as an 11 Bravo (Infantry), I was conscripted into a Military Police unit upon arrival in Vietnam, where I spent seven months as driver and bodyguard for the CO (commanding officer) of the 504th Military Police Battalion.

I was subsequently transferred back to an infantry unit, the 101st Airborne Division, Company B, after the quotas for Military Police were restored to normal. Seven months of Military Police duty had in no way prepared me for re-joining an infantry unit. My infantry training and skills were dormant but I quickly befriended several seasoned soldiers in my new company and began honing my skills as quickly as possible.

I was issued my field gear, and M-16, and within three days of arriving in Phu Bai, our company was helicoptered out to a Firebase, which would be our support base while in the field. From there we were flown out to perform roving patrols for three weeks, before returning to base for three days of rest and resupply. With waves of soldiers returning to the States in the early stages of troop draw-downs, our company was stretched thin, often operating at twenty-percent below normal manpower. Our unit operated in the highlands, just below the heavy, jungle canopy, performing search and destroy missions. We covered five to six kilometers each day, wading through rice paddies, traversing steep hills, and often cutting our way through dense vegetation. The ever-present dangers of booby traps and ambushes took a mental and emotional toll on everyone. We moved to a different hilltop each day to set up a NDP (night defensive position). There we would dig in, set up perimeter defenses, and schedule one hour guard duty shifts, from dusk till dawn.

My first couple months in the field were toward the end of the dry season, with temperatures ranging well over one hundred degrees during the day. We often carried 60-70 pounds of gear, and with the oppressive tropical heat and humidity, we were constantly filthy and soaked in sweat; an environment that caused many to suffer from aggravated skin conditions; boils, rashes, and chloracne.

In a land of extreme contrasts the rainy season slowly engulfed the region, blotting out the sun for weeks at a time, ushering in dense fog and almost constant rains. We walked, ate, and slept in the rain. At night we would fold our poncho and liner in half, lie on one half and minimally cover our selves with the remainder. This would offer a few hours of partial shelter from the rain, and a chance to almost dry a pair of socks, tucked inside your shirt.

Squads consisted of seven or eight men, led by an E-5, Sargent. Squad duties rotated every fourth night, when one squad would go out for a night ambush. Just before dark we were sent out to a pre-arranged location, usually a few hundred yards from the NDP. We deployed claymore antipersonnel mines, and trip flares, around our position, before configuring ourselves along a trail for possible ambush of enemy troops. These were harrowing and terrifying nights, lying awake in darkness so deep, you couldn’t see your hand held up to your face. Sleep was not an option due to the sheer terror of what might transpire. I would lie awake, with my M-16 across my chest, safety off, and two grenades, with pins flattened, by my side, praying for daylight. Fortunately contact with the Vietcong was rare, but when it came, it was always hit and run, with short, intense firefights, and then all was quiet.

My most intense night of terror occurred during my final week in Vietnam. Little did I know that my orders had come through and I was scheduled to return to the base in Phu Bai, to begin processing for my return to the States. We had been out in the field for a couple of weeks, unable to get resupplied due to rain and fog, when we caught a break. The rain and fog lifted for a few hours allowing for a helicopter to bring in supplies. After the chopper left the Captain came over with my orders. I should have returned to the base on that resupply helicopter, to begin processing out. Instead, I would spend three more days in the field, until the next resupply, weather permitting. The rotation for my squad’s night ambush had rolled around again. We were going out almost a kilometer to set up an ambush on a trail where enemy movement had been detected the night before. That knowledge only added to the anxiety, and my senses were further heightened, knowing I was living on borrowed time (I should have been lying safely in a bunk at the rear base in Phu Bai). The cold, inky darkness only compounded our fears as the rain muffled sounds, and limited our senses. We decided that the trail, which was just off the top of a hill, was too exposed to set up an ambush and provide adequate cover, so we opted to line the trail with claymore mines, then moved well off the hilltop and into a shallow ravine about twenty yards below. Sometime during the night a fire mission was launched from the Firebase, where the 105 Howitzers started sending out rounds. We referred to fire missions as “shit storms,” and no living creature wants to be on the receiving end of one of those. But here we were, at ground zero, witnessing what most never live to talk about. The coordinates were obviously inaccurate, as the rounds came thundering in, right on top of the trail where we should have been set up. The explosions were setting off the claymores, shrapnel was whizzing and whistling above our heads, and dirt and debris was raining down on us. We were screaming and scrambling for any small depression or clump of dirt, as the flashes from the exploding shells gave moments of illumination to aid in picking out cover. The squad leader was screaming into his handset, “hold fire, hold fire, hold fire.” How many rounds came in on us, or how long it all lasted, I can’t say, but when the firing stopped, there was a silence like nothing I have ever experienced. Rain was dripping off the trees, the air was thick with gunpowder, and it felt as if the earth was still settling. Slowly, quietly, voices started piercing the silence, asking, “hey, are you okay?” Several guys had lost their rifles and gear in the mad scramble for cover, but miraculously no one had been killed or injured. We carefully started crawling through the mud trying to locate gear, and get our bearings. We gathered together in a tight circle and talked quietly through the night, not fully comprehending the magnitude of what had happened. The first glow of daylight was almost surreal. Seeing the incredible destruction of that hilltop brought tears to our eyes, as the reality of how our collective decision to move off that trail for safer cover had truly saved all our lives.

When we returned to the NDP the following morning, the CO told us he too thought the rounds were coming in pretty close to where we were located, so he was also desperately trying to get the base to “check fire” (immediately stop firing). He was amazed and thrilled to know we had not suffered any casualties.

The following day the rains had not let up so we had to make our way several kilometers out of the highlands and down to the river, where inflatable boats would be sent to retrieve our company and ferry us out to a landing zone. My final night in the field was spent along a riverbank, cold, wet, and covered in leaches.

Three days later we were back at the base in Phu Bai. I began processing out with a scheduled flight down to Danang, where I would soon board a Freedom Bird back to the states.

My life changed that night, forever. Soon after I knew I would never experience life in the same way ever again, and after forty-five years, I never stop reliving those moments.