Elbert R. Brewster, Oakland

I want to begin my story in the middle of my Vietnam experience but at the place that had the most profound effect on my life. It was Christmas Day 1966. Bob Hope was at Ben Hoa airbase and the show was just commencing. I was in the medical platoon, First Battalion, Second Infantry…Big Red One.

We were providing security for what must have been several hundred troops from Ben Hoa and all over this area in Vietnam. Patrols had been send out that morning to secure the area. In this case one patrol in particular had covered the same route several times not really expecting there to be an attempt to disrupt the show. Unfortunately this was a huge mistake. We got word just as the show was to start that the patrol had been ambushed. A road side bomb had hit the patrol and many were wounded, some killed. At the time I was to stay back and get the medical tent ready for treatment or evacuation to Saigon.

After the first round of wounded and killed came through I knew I had to get out into the field and see if I could be of any assistance to those still being treated. Several of us jumped into an ambulance headed for the site of the attack.

When we got there many were ready for evacuation. I got in the back of the ambulance with one man who had become a good friend since we were stationed together at Fort Deven’s in Massachusetts. He was in really bad shape. He held onto me as we travelled and was in much pain. When we got him back to Ben Hoa we got him and others immediately into helicopters to be flown to Saigon for emergency treatment. I didn’t hear for some time but later in the day when we had returned to our base at Phouc Vinh word came down that my friend and several others had died in the attack.

I remember that hearing the news really hit me hard. I stood and shook for a long time. I was sick. I was sad. I was angry. Of all times and of all places. It was a Bob Hope performance at Christmas time. Some thing like this should never happen at a time and place that was supposed to be a good time…a break from the fighting…a time when we were supposed to be safe, at least for a while.

And then there was the situation of the attack itself. Men just like myself, following orders, told to do something that they were always warned not to do…taking the same trail in the same way several times.

It seem to me at this time which was right in the middle of my tour, my 7 months in Vietnam that this was jus tone more crazy thing that seemed to be happening on a daily basis all around us. The war made no sense to me. I couldn’t see that we were doing anything that was making a positive change in the lives of the Vietnamese that I met, worked with or bought things from. I was really shaken.

It seems to me that prior to this central event many things had happened that made it a kind of turning point in my life and experience in Vietnam.

It wasn’t the first time we had been attacked with friends killed or wounded. Right after our arrival we had been mortared in the staging area where we were gathering to prepare for movement to an area some miles north of Saigon. I didn’t realize it at the time but what happened was that the shock of the attack had caused me to dive deep into denial. After that nothing seemed to bother me.

I not only went about my business as a medic running the aid station at Head Quarters Company but I even landed an incredible job managing our Units “Jungle PX.” I had some accounting background. When I was drafted I was a student at LaSalle College in Philadelphia and worked for a manufacturing company as a cost accountant. This was an incredible opportunity to see more of Vietnam than many ever got the chance. Once a month I traveled to Saigon with a Truck and Trailer and picked up supplies for the troops, cigarettes, beer and soda, cameras, radios, clothing…you name it and I sold it out of a tent in the Company headquarters area in the of the rubber plantation we were settled in and later out of a trailer when we went on maneuvers out to areas like Vo dat as a blocking force for Airborne troops driving the Viet Cong toward us.

I often stayed in Saigon, often took others with me to handle the supplies and got to know many Vietnamese, stayed in their hotels and even spent Tet celebration with one family that was very kind to me.

Nothing fazed me until this Christmas Day in 1966 when all the denial broke down and so did I.

I went on from this event to eventually end my short tour and return to San Francisco and then fly home to Maine. At first I lived in Owls Head Maine with my mom and worked for a friend selling used cars in Rockland.

I eventually did as I had planned before I was drafted. I had decided in 1963 that I really wanted to become a Protestant Minister. I had worked out a program with LaSalle College to begin getting the credits I would need along with my accounting degree to have the courses I needed to enter Pittsburg Seminary after graduation from LaSalle. Back in Maine, living with my mom I decided to got to Bangor Seminary instead of Pittsburg and began classes in 1968. While in Seminary I took a job as a youth minister at a church in Thomaston Maine. the Pastor, John Button was a recent graduate of Andover Newton Seminary and very committed to a ministry that was personal and engaging and that addressed difficult emotional and spiritual issues his parishioners faced in their lives. John soon could see that there was a lot going on in my head and heart that needed help. He suggested that I take a summer and go to Boston City Hospital and take part in a Clinical Pastoral Education program. It did it and loved it. First we spent two weeks working as orderlies in the hospital. I was right at home doing this. Then we began patient visits, writing up verbatim reports, sharing them with our training group and once a week having group therapy session to help us learn to work at a deep level with painful issues.

In one of these groups another student and the supervisor got into a real argument that turned ugly. There was a lot of shouting and confrontation. The program director came in and got things settled down. He then went around the room asking for our reactions. When he got to me I was shaking and I was able to say I was right back in Vietnam shaking just as I had that Christmas day in 66. This became a turning point in my life. I went on to finish the summer and then into some really good therapy to address my issues of denial, grief, anger and sadness over what I had experienced in Vietnam and in other parts of my life I had never explored.

I finished seminary and my remaining college work and then went on to a residency at University of Virginia Hospital where I stayed for 3 years, eventually supervising ministerial students myself in hospital ministry..

My Vietnam experience really set the course for my life. Spiritually I struggled with the tough questions. “Where was God when my friends were wounded and killed?” How do you deal with the grief and anger that fills our lives? Where do you find relationships that lead to healing and help. I went on from Charlottesville, to Connecticut and the Masonic Home and Hospital and then to Waterville, Maine and Mid Maine Medical Center where I was a chaplain and later Family therapist for Adolescents in a behavioral treatment program.

I am not happy I went to Vietnam but I am glad that out of that difficult and painful experience some really powerful things have happened in my life.

16 January, 1965

Dear Mom:

I’m in Saigon again and If you have been wondering why you haven’t received mail or the last 3-4 days, now you know the reason.

Once again we are here picking up PX supplies. We flew down on Friday. They loaded us, jeep an all in a Carabou that was dropping off mail and took us from Phouc Vinh to the airbase outside of Saigon.

That was the exciting beginning to a trip that has proved to be the most interesting so far.

We are not staying in a hotel this trip but rather in a villa owned by the owner/manager of the J. Martin Hotel. My fondest wish had always been to see inside one of these homes where the wealthier Vietnamese families live.

Our room is at the back of the villa in an area separated from the main house and we have the kind of privacy you could never get in a hotel.

My second desire, while in Vietnam was to have a real Vietnamese meal. Again my wish was granted. Last night the hotel owner invited us to dinner. (A Tet New Year celebration) We were served what he told us was a typical Vietnamese meal.

We started with a soup (eaten with chop sticks and a china scoop.) that consisted of noodles and beef with several green vegetables. This was followed by a salad, again eaten with chop sticks. I persevered with them and before evening was over I was getting most of the food in my mouth.

We were then served what I guess you would call a meat and crab role. Chicken, pork, and crab mixed with rice and spice were rolled inside a covering of a rice “dough” and fried.

I would have been willing to quit there but there was more in store.

Our host asked if we liked rice. I was game. I said rice. Our rice was served in small bowls. To this was added small pieces of steak and a broth. I waited wondering how one ate this with chop sticks.

I was instructed to pick up the bowl by the bottom, holding it on the tips of my fingers. We then used the chop sticks like scoops to place the food in our mouths from the bowl that was held close to our lips. I really out did myself at this and the owner said I would make a good Vietnamese.

To end what was a very unusual and very tasty meal we were served papaya slices which we were told not only were very tasty but were a great aid in digestion. After the meal I had finished I felt I had better take advantage of the papaya.

I have to tell you about the liquor we were served with the meal. It was called pernon and it when served to us it was mixed with plain water. There is only one taste that describes this liquor, peregoric. I had to summon all the courage that was left me to finish the stuff. All I could think of was that horrible peregoric tea you used give me when I was little.

Our host proved to be a very interesting man. Besides his hotel business he is also the professor of economics at the Saigon University. He had traveled all over Europe and told us that h had been at one time a visiting professor at a university in Germany.

We asked about his family, there being at the time 3 small children with us. He told us that he had two children in the states, both attending school in Dayton, Ohio. He became quite enthusiastic when he talked about his son. He was very good at football and baseball but that he had taken up guitar playing. He was his father’s shame, playing in a rock and role band. “Better he should play football. Rock and Roll no good!, He told us.”

I will write more later.

Love

Bert

dated 29 November 1965

Dear Mom: We’ve moved again and set up in a new area. Taking a break now after unloading all our sand bags and building our bunkers. We work hard for a day and then sit back and relax until the next move.

Right now we are situated right in the middle of a deserted Vietnamese village. We held church services yesterday in the jit that lies a few yards from our tent.

Our mail caught up with us yesterday. I had a package from Janet. She picked the right things to send. She even included a box of those wash and dry towels. It’s going to feel good to be able to clean my hands off before I eat again. Napkins don’t exist here. The cool aid you send goes almost immediately and is it good! We’ve been able to get ice from the villages and when the soda runs out we mix up the cool aid.

I also had a letter and a card with a money order for $ 10.00 from the Lermens. It was awful nice of them to think of me.

I am going to be anxious to hear how you made out at Thanks giving. I have your letter on the 23rd but nothing later.

I never did tell you about my trip into Saigon so I will include a little of it in this letter and add some more tomorrow.

There were three of us that went in for the PX, a specialist Wilmer, Sgt. Bangs, and myself. Wilmer and the other fellow rode in a jeep and I followed them in the truck.

The trip was a sheer pleasure as you can imagine. We had been in the Jungle for over a month with no break in the routine and Saigon after that seemed like paradise.

The first thing we did after taking care of our PX bills was to find a hotel.

We stayed at the J.W. Martin, a Vietnamese hotel but one that more or less caters to service men. We had an air conditioned room and beds with clean sheets, the first I had seen since I left Devens. The big thing for us was the shower. You can guess after washing out of basins (and helmets) for a month what it felt like to take a shower.

We had our first meal at “Cheap Charlies.” it is across from the hotel in the downtown of Saigon. it is a fine restaurant with good food and as the name implies, reasonable prices. Guess what I had the first night? Lobster! I saw it on the menu and had to try it. it turned out to be the African variety or whatever they call them. Surprisingly enough it wasn’t bad. I closed my eyes and tried to imagine I was in Linconville. (Maine) After the meal we hit the streets and began the rounds of the clubs and the bars that are all over the central section of the city. What a time we had. Every bar was filled with lovely little Vietnamese girls that bring you drinks and hold your hand and know a thousand ways to talk you out of your money.

That’s how we spent the first night. I went back to the hotel with my last hundred piasters in one hand and hotel address written down in the other.

I’ll close now.

Or no I won’t either. I forgot to answer your reference in your last letter to our trip to Washington, D.C. when I get home. I’d like to do that. We’ll have to wait until I know definitely when I will be getting out. Perhaps you could go down and then meet me down there when I get in. It actually might be easier for me to fly to Washington than to Maine. On the other hand there is the problem of my gear. I shouldn’t have too much but I would had to have to lug it to DC and then back up to Maine. Also I would like some clothes but then I want to buy some anyway and I could pick them up down there.

Love

Bert

6 January 1966

Dear Mon:

Another quiet day. The troops are still out on operation and Bob (Paronto) and I are back here running the show. Bob opens up the aid station every morning and I open the PX.

Yesterday we made another trip into town. (Phouc Vinh) We had to pick up laundry and mail some packages and we used that as our excuse.

We are getting to be pretty well known down in Phouc Vinh, especially by the kids because we always bring candy with us. Bob got out of the jeep and before he knew it he was surrounded. I took a picture of him desperately trying to get untangled.

I’ve made one very good friend down there. She’s a little Vietnamese girl that sells lighter flints. I buy $ 1.00’s worth and bring them back and sell them in the PX. She’s happy. I’m happy and the boys back here that need flints in their lighters are happy!

Yesterday I bought something for Donny (my older brother) and his kids. I got Don and Elephant hide wallet, Craig a jacket with Vietnam and some other stuff sewn on it, Cindy one of the famous Vietnam dolls Virginia (Don’s wife) a pretty scarf or shawl of a very fine mesh material.

Any way let me tell you more about our trip. We also wanted to buy some soda. Our battalion being out on operation we have no way of getting any. The problem is that you aren’t allowed to buy soda from the Vietnamese. (I don’t tell my mother this but the Vietnamese sometimes put poison in the soda and beer they sell to GI’s)

No problem for us. First we ride up and down the main street to find out where the m.p.s are. Then I drive up to the side of the shop where they sell the soda. Bob gets out and goes into the shop and checks it out to see if there are any m.p.s in there and then makes his desire known to the owner. Bob and the owner disappear into the back of the store and the owner’s son and I keep a lookout for the Police. After about 15 minutes of haggling Bo appears with the case of soda all wrapped up in burlap. I’ve got the engine running. He drops the case into the back of the jeep and we take off for home.

What a life!

I’ll close now.

Love Bert